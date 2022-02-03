Debra Ann Velleman and Sue Borries were on a small aircraft that crashed off the Panama coast last month

Bodies of 2 Retired Teachers Killed in Plane Crash Are Found After More Than 28 Days

After more than 690 hours of searching, the remains of two retired teachers have been found.

The bodies of friends Debra Ann Velleman, 70, and Sue Borries, 57, were discovered inside a plane after it crashed off the coast of Panama last month due to engine failure, Panamanian officials announced Tuesday.

In a statement on a joint GoFundMe page set up by the families of the two women, their loved ones said they welcomed the news that Debra and Sue had been recovered "with a tremendous sense of relief and gratitude."

The retired teachers, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Teutoplis, Illinois, respectively, boarded a small plane on Jan. 3 after spending New Year's Eve weekend at a bed and breakfast on the Isla Contadora in Panama, ABC News reports.

The aircraft crashed off the coast in Chame, Panama, according to officials. The owner of the bed and breakfast was reportedly the pilot for the trip.

A local rescue crew was able to save Velleman's husband, Anthony Velleman, as well as an unnamed passenger and the pilot, according to ABC News.

"Anthony and two others were rescued that same day, and Anthony underwent several surgeries in Panama and has since been transported back to the United States with the heroic help of Hatzolah Air Medical Transport," a previous update to the GoFundMe page reads. "He is receiving further care and recovering with family in Wisconsin."

Per the GoFundMe, the families ultimately received help from Texas EquuSearch, Bruce's Legacy, and "the expertise of many people generously volunteering their time and talent." The website for Bruce's Legacy says it is a search and recovery organization for drowned victims.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin's office shared with ABC News that the U.S. Coast Guard gave Panamanian authorities technical modeling to assist in locating the plane.

A statement from the families indicated that the Panamanian government had requested additional assistance from U.S. officials, including Navy sonar technology, though the request was denied because of a lack of assets and jurisdiction, according to ABC News.

In all, the search for the women took more than 690 hours, officials said.

After the women's bodies were found on Tuesday, a representative for the Velleman family, Albert Lewitinn, issued a statement to ABC News on their behalf.

"It is our intention -- almost exactly one month following this tragic accident -- to give proper thanks to all those who supported our families during this difficult time, as well as to have many outstanding questions answered by way of a swift and thorough investigation," the statement read. "For now, however, this finally marks the beginning of our grieving process and provides us with a path to closure."