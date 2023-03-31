Bodies of 6 People Found Near U.S. Border in Canada Are Believed to Be from 'Two Families': Police

"The deceased included five adults and one child under the age of 3, who was a Canadian citizen," police said on Friday

By
Published on March 31, 2023 03:29 PM
A police boat searches an area in Akwesasne, Quebec, Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said Friday one child is missing after the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from a river that straddles the Canada-U.S. border.
Photo: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

The remains of six individuals have been pulled from the St. Lawrence River, which is located near Canada's border with the United States.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS) said the bodies were found Thursday afternoon in a marshy area in Akwesasne, Quebec.

"The six individuals are believed to be from two families, one of Romanian descent, and the other believed to be citizens of India," police said during a press conference on Friday. "The deceased included five adults and one child under the age of 3, who was a Canadian citizen."

"All are believe to have been attempting illegal entry into the United States from Canada," police said Friday.

Police went on to say they believe "one infant from the Romanian family has not been located," and that that the search is ongoing. Lee-Ann O'Brien, deputy chief of Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, said that the missing child has a Canadian passport, per Reuters.

The first body was located around 5 p.m. during an air search of the area, police said in a statement released on Thursday.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew noticed the bodies in the water during an air search for a separate incident, Akwesasne police chief Shawn Dulude said, per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Tests have been ordered to determined causes of death for the individuals, none of whom have been publicly identified, reported the Associated Press.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing to search for additional victims.

A police helicopter searches an area in Akwesasne, Quebec, Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said Friday one child is missing after the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from a river that straddles the Canada-U.S. border.
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Police said that there have been 48 illegal border crossing incidents in the Mohawk territory since January, and that a majority of the migrants are from India or Romania, according to the AP and The Montreal Gazette.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Authorities have also noticed an uptick in human smuggling into the territory this year, per the outlets. However, O'Brien said it's unclear if Thursday's deaths are connected to human smuggling, according to the Gazette.

"This is a heartbreaking situation, particularly given the young child that was among them," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, per the AP. "We need to understand properly what happened, how it happened and do whatever we can to minimize the chances of this ever happening again."

escuers search an area in Akwesasne, Quebec, Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said Friday one child is missing after the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from a river that straddles the Canada-U.S. border.
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

The deaths come just days after President Joe Biden and Trudeau agreed to close an illegal border crossing point between New York state to Quebec, per the outlets.

O'Brien said the Roxham Road closure is not connected to the St. Lawrence River deaths, according to the AP.

The Akwesasne police say there is no threat to the public in connection to Thursday's deaths. They also reminded individuals in the surrounding communities that "illegal immigrants are human beings," the Gazette reported.

"These individuals are still deserving of respect and should not be exploited for monetary gains," the department said, per the outlet.

Related Articles
Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
stolen bengal tiger in mexico
Mexico Police Searching for Full-Grown Bengal Tiger Stolen From Home
In this March 24, 2023, image courtesy of Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, law enforcement and medical personnel gathered next to a stopped train near Knippa, Texas. - An anonymous emergency telephone call on March 24 led authorities to halt a train that contained a group of "suffocating" migrants, two of whom were dead, police in Texas said. The US Border Patrol stopped the train east of Knippa, a small community in southern Texas near the city of San Antonio, police said. (Photo by Emmanuel Zamora / Uvalde County Constable / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by EMMANUEL ZAMORA/Uvalde County Constable /AFP via Getty Images)
2 Migrants Found Dead, 10 Others Hospitalized After Being Found in Texas Train Car: Police
A worker carries a sack of onions from a stack of onions and potatoes at the Azadpur wholesale market in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. India's Ministry of Agriculture data show tomato price inflation surged to 61% month on month in May. Even so, other vegetable prices have come down sharply from elevated levels in April. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
14 Workers Crushed to Death by Potatoes and Debris in 'Tragic' Warehouse Collapse in India
Red deer shed antlers fallen down on leaves by a tree in forest.
Man Discovers Human Skeleton While Collecting Deer Antlers in Kansas
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Blacks Beach, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego, and crews were searching for additional victims California Boat Deaths, San Diego, United States - 12 Mar 2023
At Least 8 Dead After 2 Fishing Boats Carrying Migrants Capsize Near San Diego
A body was found near their area where 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey went missing.
Body Pulled from N.Y. River Near Where 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Went Missing in November
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Patricia Kopta, Woman Missing 31 Years Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico
Woman Missing 31 Years and Declared Dead Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico: 'Very Big Shock'
Gary Frank Sotherden
Human Skull Found in Alaska Linked to N.Y. Man Who Went Missing While Hunting in 1976: Officials
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Everything to Know About the War in Ukraine, One Year After Russia's Invasion
Firefighters spray water onto the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them.
At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured
AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images); https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamea-harriss-son For Jamea Harris’s Son ; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Star Alabama Basketball Player Accused of Providing Gun Used in Killing of Woman
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Josh Funk/AP/Shutterstock (13605959d) Workers carve up beef at stations separated by plastic dividers at the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on . The dividers were one of the measures meat processing companies took during the pandemic to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Greater Omaha is receiving a $20 million grant to expand its operations as part of a larger USDA program to expand meat processing capacity and encourage more competition in the highly concentrated business Biden Meat Processing, Omaha, United States - 02 Nov 2022
Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm Fined After Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked Dangerous Jobs
Lucian Munguia, Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Sept. Found in Washington River
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
Newborn baby pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria
Newborn Baby Rescued from Rubble in Syria as Earthquake Death Toll Soars Past 6,000