17-Year-Old Shot and Killed After Friend Mistakes Him for Deer During Group Hunting Trip

A 17-year-old boy is dead after his friend allegedly mistook him for a deer and fatally shot him during a group hunting trip in Georgia on Saturday.

Police tell PEOPLE that Bobby Lane was hunting with a group of friends in a wooded area near the 500 block of Myers Hill Road in Glynn County that evening when Lane was shot. Hector Romero, 32, allegedly thought Bobby was a deer and shot him in the chest with a rifle, authorities said. Romero did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I don’t know whether [Romero] just saw the bushes moving and shot him,” a spokesperson for the Glynn County Police Department tells PEOPLE. “The group loaded him up into a pick-up truck into the bed and took him to the closest gas station, where they met with an ambulance.”

He later died at a hospital.

No charges have been filed. However, Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division, told the Washington Post that firearm incidents while hunting are rare in the state, and Romero could face an illegal weapons charge.

Glynn County police and the DNR are investigating the incident.

Bobby’s grandmother, Bobbie Jean Lane, was “devastated” when she got the news on Saturday. She tells PEOPLE she rushed to the hospital but was unable to see Bobby before he died.

Now, the grieving grandmother is wondering how this could have happened.

“There’s no deer that stand 6-foot-1 and would be shot directly into the chest. That’s why I’m angry,” Bobbie Jean says. “You cannot tell me somebody thought that a 6-foot-1 boy was a deer. He did not deserve to be done this way.”

Family and friends remembered Bobby on social media, with his cousin, Michael Rawling, setting up a GoFundMe page for the family.

“Gunna miss this little man like crazy. The kid that lived his life way too fast,” Rawling wrote on Facebook. “Grew up way before he needed too. And lived out life like there was no tomorrow. Gone at 17 but I promise you I won’t forget you. Love you little man. See you on the other side.”