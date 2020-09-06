According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services officials, the small boats sunk due to Lake Travis' choppy water conditions

Several 'Boats in Distress' Sink During Texas Parade in Support of President Donald Trump

Several boats sank on Saturday during a parade supporting President Donald Trump on Lake Travis in Texas, officials said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter that it "responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress" before confirming that "several boats did sink."

"Almost immediately upon the parade going into motion, TCSO began receiving distress calls from boaters. The first call came in at 12:15 pm, and the last distress call associated with the parade came in a 1:53 pm," authorities said in a statement. "The distress calls varied and included: boats taking on water, stalled engines, capsized boats and boats sinking. TCSO responded to 15 distress calls and received three additional reports of boats taking on water from a local towing company."

Firefighters pulled “numerous” people out of the water, Braden Frame, president of the Lake Travis Fire Fighters Association, told the New York Times

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) officials said no injuries or medical emergencies occurred and that they were not requested to respond to the scene.

"Five boats sank during the event. Three were towed out and two remain submerged. All the distress calls were resolved without injury or loss of life," authorities said. "Most boats that were taking on water, or even fully submerged, were able to be hooked up and towed before they sank to the bottom of the lake."

The exact number of boats that participated in the parade remains unknown.

During the parade, Trump supporters traveled in pontoon boats, sailboats and yachts across the water with “Trump 2020” flags in tow, greeting each other by waving and blasting horns.

"Weather conditions on Lake Travis were calm. When the large number of boats began moving together, the wakes generated large waves in areas where participating boats were dense," authorities said. "TCSO has found no evidence of foul play associated with any of the incidents."

According to a Facebook page for the event, 2,700 people responded that they were attending the boat parade.