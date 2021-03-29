Boating Accident Kills Iowa State Crew Club Member, Leaves 1 Missing: 'Heartbroken'

Five students were involved in the accident, but three were rescued and treated at a local hospital

An Iowa State University student on the school's crew club team was killed and another remains missing after their boat capsized during practice, according to officials.

Five members of the club were practicing on Little Wall Lake on Sunday morning when the boat turned over, Iowa State University said in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three of the five students were rescued from the water, and were treated and released from Mary Greeley Medical Center.

The body of one student was recovered by a dive team, while the final student remains missing, the release said.

Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons said that Good Samaritans nearby helped save the lives of the three rescued students.

"We had some heroes in the people who live in the houses here," he told NBC affiliate WHO. "There were some people who took some risks that they didn't have to take to save some lives. … This could've been a lot worse than it's going to be."

RELATED VIDEO: N.Y. Newlyweds Drown on Island Honeymoon 4 Days After Wedding: 'It Does Not Feel Real'

The outlet reported that the lake's water temperature is very cold, and that conditions were choppy on Sunday morning, with winds of 25 miles per hour.

The university said that rescue crews searching for the missing student called off recovery efforts on Sunday night, but planned to resume Monday morning.

"The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake. At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time," Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement.

"On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Story County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewel Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Stratford Fire and Rescue, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts," Wintersteen continued.

The university has not yet released the names of the students involved in the accident, and is continuing to work with investigators, the release said.