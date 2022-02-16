"Did it know, like, 'Hey, this human is in trouble, hey, keep going dude'?" Scott Thompson recalled

Boater Stranded at Sea Was Convinced '​​I'm Going to Die' — Then a Sweet Seal Helped Save His Life

A lapse in judgment sent a California man tumbling overboard into the water while his boat was still in gear — and an unexpected encounter with a seal gave him the strength he needed to keep swimming to safety.

Last month, after making the decision to return home due to conditions at sea, urchin diver Scott Thompson ended up exactly where he didn't want to be: stranded in the Santa Barbara Channel wearing only shorts and a t-shirt, according to a GoFundMe page.

"Not long after turning around, Scott was standing close to the edge of his boat, when it was knocked by some water chop which caused him to misstep and ultimately fall into the ocean," a family friend wrote in a message on the fundraising campaign.

At the time, Thompson had stopped for a quick bathroom break — but unfortunately, he didn't take the boat out of gear first.

"I was taught by the best urchin divers in the business about safety, but for whatever reason, I was careless," he wrote in a post on Peter Maguire's blog Sour Milk.

Despite being a strong swimmer, Thompson was unable to catch up with his boat, and panic began to creep in.

"It really didn't take too long to realize like, 'It's getting farther, I'm not getting closer,'" he recounted in an interview with news station KABC-TV. "I thought to myself, 'Great, this is how I'm going to die.'"

As he struggled to stay positive, Thompson ended up running into an unexpected buoy of hope: a friendly harbor seal.

"The seal would go under water and he came up and nudged me. Like a dog comes up and nudges your leg," he told KABC. "Did it know, like, 'Hey, this human is in trouble, hey, keep going dude'?"

Thompson said he felt more determined than ever to make it to land. After about five exhausting hours in the water, he was able to reach an oil platform and pull himself up to safety.

"The crew took it from there and got Scott the medical attention he desperately needed," his family friend wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Although his boat is in need of repairs, Thompson was fortunate to survive the ordeal without any major injuries.

"Amazingly, he is going to be just fine," his friend wrote on the fundraising page, which has raised over $12,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

After his rescue, Thompson spent the night in the hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia and dehydration. Other than that, he walked away with only "cuts, slices and bruises."