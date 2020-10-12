The three men who fell overboard said they were forced to dive underwater multiple times in an effort to avoid being run over by the erratic boat

'Out of Control' Boat Goes Airborne After Its 3 Occupants Fall Overboard During Fla. Photo Shoot

A photo shoot aboard a Florida boat recently went awry when its three occupants fell into the water and desperately tried to avoid being run over by the vessel that authorities said went "out of control."

The incident unfolded late Friday in the St. Lucie River, according to a Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

MCSO deputies said three people were on the boat taking part in a photo shoot when they "somehow fell overboard leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control."

In aerial footage captured by Deputy Doug Newsom, Chief Pilot of the Aviation Unit, the boat can be seen erratically driving in a circular path in the middle of the river before straightening itself out and speeding inland toward the shoreline.

At one point, the boat strikes one of the concrete docks near the 1500 block of St. Lucie Boulevard and goes airborne. Afterward, the boat jumps another dock and then comes to a stop on the beach, officially ending its wild ride.

During the encounter, the three male occupants told deputies they "were forced to dive underwater numerous times, because the boat continued to circle around nearly running them over," according to the post.

Despite the dangerous circumstances, all three men were able to swim to a nearby sailboat and were eventually rescued by marine units directed by Air-1 Pilot Justin Lundsteadt, the MCSO said.

Just one of the occupants suffered minor injuries, and no one else was seriously hurt in the incident, according to the post.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the incident. The identities of those on board have not been released.