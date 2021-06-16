Boat Explosion at Mo. Lake Injures 6 People, Including 2 Teens and a Toddler

The explosion on Lake of the Ozarks left a 12-year-old boy with severe burns

Six people were injured - including two teenagers and a toddler - after a boat exploded on Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on Tuesday.

The 26-foot Sea Ray Sundeck burst into flames around 1:40 p.m., leaving all but one of its occupants hospitalized with serious injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Driver James Hohenstein, 47, and occupants Kari Hohenstein, 46, and Brad Van Winkle, 39, were all seriously injured, as were a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

A 2-year-old boy also on board suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital by private transport, according to the report.

Van Winkle's sister-in-law Kristin John told ABC affiliate KETV that everyone but the two teenagers have been treated and released from the hospital.

RELATED VIDEO: NJ State Troopers Rescue Man From Truck Just Before Explosion

"My sister was on a work call when she looked out the window and saw the three adults getting as many kids off the boat as they could after it exploded," John said. "Some of the kids were on a tube already watching."

John said her sister quickly headed to the scene and jumped in the water to help, and was able to bring several of the six other children at the scene safely to shore.

John told the outlet that her 12-year-old nephew Jackson Van Winkle suffered severe burns. A GoFundMe page raising money for his medical bills has so far raised more than $8,000.

The entire group was visiting the lake from Nebraska; the Hohensteins and the 16-year-old boy are from Elkhorn, while Van Winkle and the two other children are from Gretna, according to the accident report.