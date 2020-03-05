BMW Redesigns Iconic Logo for the First Time in Two Decades

Image zoom BMW Group

Change is coming to BMW.

For the first time in more than two decades, the German automaker company has redesigned its iconic logo for a more modern look.

The new design eliminates the black ring for a transparent circle and boasts a much flatter typeface. One thing that did not change was the iconic blue and white emblem, which still remains inside the ring.

Jans Thiemer, BMW’s senior vice president of customer and brand, said in a statement on the company’s website that the new logo “radiates openness and clarity.”

“With this new transparent variant, we want to invite our customers more than ever to become part of the BMW world,” Thiemer said. “In addition, our new brand design is geared to the challenges and opportunities of Digitization for brands. With visual restraint and graphic We are equipping ourselves flexibly for the wide variety of contact points in communication at which BMW will show its presence online and offline in the future. The additional communication logo symbolizes the significance and relevance of the brand for mobility and driving pleasure in the future.”

Image zoom BMW 2020 Logo BMW Group

BMW debuted its very first logo in 1917, a year after the company was founded as a manufacturer of aircraft engines. Its logo slightly changed four times before settling on its most recent look in 1997.

The company also points out on its website that there has long been a “myth” that the BMW logo depicts a rotating propeller. However, the true meaning is actually to represent Germany’s home state of Bavaria, BMW says.

A BMW spokesperson told CNN that they have “no plans” to debut the new logo on production vehicles, but did include it on the hoods of the Concept i4 vehicle that they debuted last week.