Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Will Fly Over U.S. Cities to Lift Spirits, Honor Health Care Workers

The United States Navy and Air Force will be paying tribute to health care workers this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect cities across the nation.

As “a collaborative salute” to the frontline workers, as well as a sign of unity to Americans, the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force’s Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will fly over a number of U.S. cities, according to a press release from the Department of Defense.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, said in the release.

“This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail,” Goldfein and Gilday added.

The flyovers, which are being referred to as “America Strong,” will begin this week and occur every one to two days until mid-May, the release stated.

They’re also scheduled to take place over areas of the country that have been particularly impacted by COVID-19, with the first stops set for Tuesday in New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia, according to the Blue Angels’ Instagram post.

Newark and New York City’s flyovers are scheduled to start at noon ET and last approximately 35 minutes, according to a press release from the Thunderbirds.

Afterward, they will fly over Trenton around 1:45 p.m. ET for approximately 10 minutes and then Philadelphia at 2 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, the release noted.

While it is likely that many people will want to observe the event by leaving their home amid the quarantines, residents in those cities are urged to avoid doing so.

“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” the Blue Angels, who are based in Pensacola, Florida, wrote in their post. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times.”

The Department of Defense also noted in the press release that the Air Force and Navy had partnered with local government and media outlets to ensure people can watch the flyovers while also adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.

“Both teams are also implementing various measures to maintain personnel and community safety. This includes air-to-air refueling during transit and no scheduled stops en route to reduce potential exposure to the virus,” they wrote.

The announcement of the flyovers comes after the Blue Angels and Las Vegas-based Thunderbirds were forced to cancel a number of performances due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Department of Defense.

Each year, both teams typically fly over 30 air shows, which “demonstrate American military aviation,” the press release stated. The “America Strong” flyovers — which will not cost taxpayers any additional fees — will help pilots obtain “critical training,” as well as the necessary amount of flight hours to “maintain proficiency,” according to the release.

A total of 12 high-performance aircraft, including six F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and six F-18C/D Hornet, are expected to participate in the flyovers, the Thunderbirds noted.

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover, said in the release.

“We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19,” he continued.

Added Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader: “We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience.”

“Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward,” Kesselring said. “We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 977,256 cases and 50,134 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times. New York currently leads the country in cases with at least 292,027 and at least 17,303 deaths, according to the Times.

