Blind Man Sues Playboy's Website for Not Being User-Friendly to Visually-Impaired: Report

A blind man says he wants to read Playboy for the articles but can’t.

On Wednesday, Donald Nixon — who is legally blind — filed a lawsuit against the legendary company’s website, claiming that it was in violation of the American with Disabilities Act, TMZ reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both Playboy.com and Playboyshop.com are allegedly not compatible with Nixon’s screen-reading software, which allows blind or visually impaired users to read the text with a speech synthesizer or braille display, according to the American Foundation for the Blind.

Based on court documents obtained by TMZ, Nixon argued that visually-impaired people could not “fully and equally use or enjoy the facilities, products, and services.”

He reportedly is suing Playboy for violating the American with Disabilities Act (ADA), in hopes to make their website more accessible for the blind, and for unspecified damages, TMZ said.

A representative for Playboy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Playboy Magazine Playboy

Since 1990, the ADA has protected individuals with disabilities against discrimination in all areas of life, including employment, school, and private places, according to the ADA National Network website.

Those who violate the policy can face more than $100,000 in fines, the Association of Corporate Counsel says.

RELATED: From Jilted Bunnies to the Great Nudity Debate: The 6 Biggest Playboy Controversies Ever

The lawsuit comes as Playboy prepares to auction off some of its founder, Hugh Hefner‘s iconic belongings.

Beginning on Nov. 30, items belonging to Hefner, including his iconic black silk pajamas, red smoking jacket, and white captain’s hat — which the businessman was often photographed wearing — will be up for sale in a two-day auction by Julien’s.

The Playboy founder’s symbolic jacket is estimated to sell for $5,000, while his pajamas are likely worth $1,000 to $2,000.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Hugh Hefner’s Most Iconic ‘Playboy’ Covers

All proceeds from the auction will go to The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which was established in 1964 to advocate for civil liberties and rights.

Other items of Hefner’s up for sale include one of his signature pipes, a complete set of bound Playboy magazines (estimated to be worth $20,000 – $40,000), an original Playboy Club key, his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star from the mansion, and his Playboy logo cufflinks.