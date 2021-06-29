Black World War II Vet Previously Overlooked for Purple Heart Finally Receives Medal 77 Years Later

Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher was wounded during World War II's Battle of Normandy, but was denied the Purple Heart due to racial inequalities

The Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James C. McConville, presents the Purple Heart to World War II veteran and life-long New York City resident Mr. Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher, June 18, 2021 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club here. photo credit: Army Sgt. First Class Craig Cantrell

After racial inequalities prevented World War II veteran Osceola "Ozzie" Fletcher from receiving a Purple Heart after his return home, the U.S. Army finally presented the 99-year-old with his medal this month.

Fletcher was injured during the Battle of Normandy — a pivotal operation that saw Allied Forces successfully invade Western Europe — when his vehicle became the target of German gunfire, the Army said in a news release.

But due to "racial inequalities in the United States at that time," Fletcher never received his Purple Heart, a medal given to military members who are either wounded or killed by the enemy during combat.

Seventy-seven years after the historic battle, Fletcher received his medal on June 18 while in front of 150 people at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in New York.

"There were probably many others like myself who did not get honored, and I just lasted longer," Fletcher told Fox News of the honor.

The Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James C. McConville, presents the Purple Heart to World War II veteran and life-long New York City resident Mr. Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher, June 18, 2021 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club here. Photo boards showed Ozzie Fletcher as a police officer with NYPD and Soldier. Credit: Amanda Hay-Caroffino

"However, the guys of other complexions did get medals. They showed it in their neighborhoods and I found out about it in other ways," he continued, "and the soldiers who got Purple Hearts are those people that weren't there in the very, very beginning and it seems that maybe many officers got Purple Hearts because they were white."

"But I don't know about any other unwhite soldiers, you might say, getting honored in any way [at that time]," he continued.

During the ceremony, Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, said Fletcher spent his life "giving to those around him," whether they were with him in the Army or simply a neighbor in his community.

"Today we have the opportunity to pay Ozzie a long overdue tribute for the sacrifices he made to our nation and free people everywhere," McConville said.

"Today it's Ozzie's turn to receive, but we are not really giving him anything today," he added. "We're delivering him something he's been entitled to for almost 77 years: Purple Heart for wounds received."