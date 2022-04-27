The Black Moon on April 30 will coincide with the first solar eclipse of 2022

Everything to Know About April's Black Moon, Including How to See It

A celestial spectacle is approaching!

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on Saturday, April 30, and will coincide with the second new moon of the month, known as the Black Moon.

Solar eclipses take place when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, casting a shadow on our planet. This extraterrestrial phenomenon will only be a partial eclipse, though, meaning that the sun will only be partially obscured when watching from Earth.

It will also only be visible over parts of Antarctica, South America, and the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Despite not being able to view the Black Moon from the U.S., there will be opportunities to live stream the celestial sight.

Moon Credit: Getty

Like the Blood Moon and Blue Moon, there's no clear definition regarding the origin of the Black Moon's name. The Old Farmer's Almanac suggests that perhaps every new moon is a Black Moon since the moon's dark or black side is "visible."

Black Moons are considered slightly rare as they typically occur about every 32 months (two to three years), according to the almanac.

Keep scrolling for more information on the Black Moon and when to tune in to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

When is the Black Moon in 2022?

The Black Moon will occur on April 30 and be visible at 2:45 p.m. ET. It is set to peak shortly after at 4:41 p.m. ET and will last be seen at 6:37 p.m. ET, according to timeanddate.com. (Note that these times are for live stream viewing since the phenomenon won't be visible in this part of the world.)

How to see the Black Moon in 2022?

Image Credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

The partial eclipse from the Black Moon will be visible over parts of Antarctica, South America, and the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

If you live in North America, you can experience the spectacle is via live stream.

When is the next Black Moon?

According to Space.com, the next Black Moon "by the seasonal definition of the term" will take place on May 19, 2023.

When is the next solar and lunar eclipse in 2022?