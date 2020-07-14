Black Lives Matter Mural Outside Trump Tower Defaced — and Restored — Days After Installation

“To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try... The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter

The Black Lives Matter mural painted right outside Trump Tower in New York City was vandalized with splashes of red paint on Monday, just four days after it was installed.

An unidentified man approached the mural just after noon holding a bucket of red paint, and tossed paint over the yellow letters before fleeing the scene, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Despite the man’s efforts, the mural has since been restored by crews with the Department of Transportation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone,” he wrote on Twitter.

The defacing of the mural, which sits on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, was captured on video by Oscar Vela, and was broadcast by WCBS.

“I was a little speechless at first cause I couldn’t believe that was happening in front of me,” Vela told CNN. “I yelled for his name and he ran away. Sad to see this happen in NYC.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man, and he’s wanted for questioning in connection to criminal mischief.

Similar Black Lives Matter murals have been painted in other cities, including Washington, D.C., though Mayor de Blasio said that New York’s location was specifically chosen with the president — who has called it a “symbol of hate” — in mind.

“Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ outside his home is a message to him that Black lives, in fact, do matter,” said de Blasio, 59, according to WLNY. “In fact, that Black people built New York City, that they’ve never been compensated for all they did; that all the mistakes, the sins, everything in American history that has afflicted Black people have not been accounted for and must be accounted for — something he does not understand.”

Trump, 74, lashed out at the statement earlier this month, and said painting it on Fifth Avenue would be “denigrating this luxury Avenue.”

"NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue," he wrote on Twitter.

In response, de Blasio wrote that Trump’s “luxury” actually came from the labor of Black people who helped build Fifth Avenue and “so much of this nation.”

“We are honoring them,” he wrote. “The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.