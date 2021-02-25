Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Reveals Cover of New Book

Patrisse Cullors' second book, An Abolitionist’s Handbook: 12 Steps to Change Yourself and the World, will be available for purchase on Oct. 5

Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, has inspired millions of people around the world to take to the streets in protest of systemic racism and police brutality.

Now, the activist is sharing her best advice for cultivating positive change and lasting equality in our communities in her new book.

Cullors is unveiling the cover of her upcoming book, An Abolitionist's Handbook: 12 Steps to Change Yourself and the World, exclusively to PEOPLE.

For An Abolitionist's Handbook's cover art, Cullors chose to showcase the title in a straightforward, bold and black typeface set against a grainy white background.

The book offers a framework for readers to push for reform that helps Black, poor and disenfranchised people, initiate reparations and practice compassion.

Cullors also includes personal anecdotes and the lessons she's learned from her time as an educator and activist, as well as a brief history of abolitionism.

"I wrote An Abolitionist's Handbook for anyone who is thinking about starting their abolitionist journey," Cullors, 37, tells PEOPLE. "This book will serve as a step-by-step resource for those who are ready to turn [the] conversation into action as we imagine something new and healing for our communities that goes beyond prisons, surveillance, court systems and policing."

She continues: "My hope is that these topics spark more conversation about the future and what it should look like, and how we can rebuild and reinvest in our communities."

An Abolitionist's Handbook will be the California native's second book. She wrote her powerful memoir When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir in 2018 alongside writer Asha Bandele.

Black Lives Matter was founded by Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi in 2013, after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

The organization was also instrumental last year amid the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed while in police custody.

In 2020, Cullors, Garza and Tometi were named to TIME's annual list of the 100 most influential people.

Black Lives Matter was also nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize in January by Norwegian parliament member Petter Eide.

"To carry forward a movement of racial justice and to spread that to other countries is very, very important. Black Lives Matter is the strongest force today doing this, not only in the U.S. but also in Europe and in Asia," Eide told USA Today.