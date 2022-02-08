10 Black Icons Who've Been Honored with Stamps by the USPS

In 2014, the rock legend scored his own supercool stamp, part of the USPS' Music Icons series and timed to the SXSW festival in Austin.

Designed by artist Rudy Gutierrez, the stamp depicted Hendrix playing one of his white Fender Stratocaster guitars, dressed in one of his famous military-inspired jackets.

"While my brother has been cited many times as being among the most influential musicians of all time, the recognition implicit in his being portrayed on a U.S. postage stamp ranks as an unparalleled honor," his sister Janie said at the time.