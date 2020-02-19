Notable Moments in Black History to Observe This Week, from Toni Morrison's Birthday to Malcolm X's Assassination

The co-founder of the Black Panther Party (BPP) was born in Monroe, Louisiana, and grew up in Oakland, California, before attending Merritt College, where he played a role in getting the first African-American history course added to the school's curriculum, according to the National Archives. Then in 1966, Newton and Bobby Seales founded the BPP, which was organized to help defend the lives of African-Americans in the United States.

"We've never advocated violence, violence is inflicted upon us," Newton told the New York Times in 1970. "But we do believe in self-defense for ourselves and for Black people."

Thought to have been inspired by Malcolm X, Newton adopted and advocated armed self-defense in Black communities, according to the New York Times. "They would patrol the streets, guns drawn, turning them on drug dealers and police officers alike," the Times reported of the BPP under Newton.

The party grew to international fame - even overseas in China, where in 1970, Newton was greeted by thousands of Chinese citizens who supported the BPP.

Newton's last words before getting shot and killed by Black Guerilla Family member Tyrone Robinson were, "You can kill my body, and you can take my life but you can never kill my soul. My soul will live forever!" The activist was laid to rest in 1989 at Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, and will always be remembered for his heroic fight to protect and help foster the Black community.