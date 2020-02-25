Notable Moments in Black History to Observe This Week, from Hattie McDaniel's Oscar Win to Thelonious Monk's TIME Cover

Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sept. 27, 1827, the moderate-leaning politician joined the U.S. Senate in 1870 — but not without a fight.

Senate Republicans were ready to swear him in, but Senate Democrats tried to block Revels by saying he wasn't a U.S. citizen, despite the fact that he was born to free parents in North Carolina, according to the U.S. House of Representatives: History, Art & Archives.

Republican Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts was quoted as he reflected on the historic moment in which Revels was sworn in, saying, "All men are created equal, says the great Declaration and now a great act attests this verity. Today we make the Declaration a reality ... The Declaration was only half established by Independence. The greatest duty remained behind. In assuring the equal rights of all we complete the work."