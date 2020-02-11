On this day in history, the then-47-year-old influential lawyer became the first Black chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

''We cannot ignore the history of this moment,'' Brown told committee members after his election, as reported by The New York Times. ''In choosing the first American of African descent to lead one of America's political parties, you have made history.''

Brown went on to serve as the first Black U.S. Secretary of Commerce under president Bill Clinton's administration before he was killed in a plane crash in April 1996 along with 34 others, according to Politico.