Rosa Parks, Carter G. Woodson & More Notable Black History Month Figures to Celebrate This Week

James Mercer Langston Hughes was born in Joplin, Missouri to parents Carrie M. Langston and James N. Hughes. He released his first book of poems, The Weary Blues, in 1926 and was awarded a literary prize for his debut novel, Not Without Laughter, in 1930.

The award-winning poet went on to create a large body of highly influential work — including several novels, short stories and plays — that highlighted portrayals of Black life in America during the 20s to the 60s. Some of his most famous poems are Let America Be America Again (1936), I, Too (1945) and Harlem (1951).

Hughes died of complications from prostate cancer on May 22, 1967, in New York City. He was 65 years old. His home at 20 East 127th Street in Harlem was given landmark status and East 127th Street was renamed "Langston Hughes Place" in his honor.