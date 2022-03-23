No one is reported to have survived after a China Eastern Airlines flight crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, with 132 people on board

One of Two Black Boxes Found from China Eastern Airlines Plane Crash But It's 'Severely Damaged'

One of two black boxes from the China Eastern Airlines flight that tragically crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday has been found.

Reuters confirmed that the black box had been located by Chinese searchers on Wednesday. The outlet reported that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)'s head of aircraft investigation, Mao Yanfeng, said during a media briefing that the box had "been severely damaged on the outside."

"So the investigation team on the front-line is still ascertaining whether it is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder," Mao explained.

The Boeing 737-800 had 132 people aboard, including 123 passengers and nine crew members.

While an investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, Mao told reporters during the briefing that the weather was not considered threatening, nor did air controllers lose contact with the plane after takeoff and before its descent, per Reuters.

"From what we know, the performance of the three pilots had been good and their family life relatively harmonious," an official for China Eastern Airlines said during the briefing, sharing that the captain of the flight had 6,709 of flying experience while the first officer had 31,769 hours and the second had 556 hours.

On Monday afternoon, the plane was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou when it lost contact around 2:15 p.m. and crashed in the city of Wuzhou around 2:30 p.m., the CAAC announced in a statement at the time.

Videos online of the accident show the crash causing a mountain fire. The CAAC said it "activated the emergency mechanism" and sent a rescue team to the scene. Nearly 1,000 firefighters and 100 other emergency personnel were dispatched to the "heavily wooded" area, the Times reported.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE in the wake of the tragedy, Boeing shared its condolences for the victims of the crash and said it would cooperate with the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customer and are ready to support them," the aerospace company said. "Boeing is in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China."

China Eastern Airlines didn't return PEOPLE's request for comment but echoed similar sentiments in a statement shared Monday night, per the Times.