Black Billionaire Robert L. Johnson, Founder of BET, Calls for Reparations for Slavery

Robert Johnson said "we as a country now must atone by paying Black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket"

Many have long argued that the United States should compensate Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved, and the issue just received support from one prominent billionaire.

Robert L. Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), spoke out in support of the payments — commonly referred to as "reparations" — while speaking to Vice News.

Two decades ago, Johnson became the country's first Black billionaire after he sold BET to Viacom. He said he and other wealthy Black Americans are owed reparations.

"Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism," the 75-year-old mogul told Vice News.

"For that reason, Black folks have been denied $13-15 trillion of wealth and therefore we as a country now must atone by paying Black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket," he added.

Johnson is asking the federal government to allocate $14 trillion to pay reparations, which he said would help close the wealth gap between white and Black Americans. He is also throwing his support behind a $30 billion tax incentive program — called the Better Opportunity and Outcomes for Socially Disadvantaged Talent (BOOST) Act — to bolster support for his proposal, according to Vice News.

The research group, Brookings Institute, said in a 2020 briefing that the average white family holds about 10 times the wealth today as the average Black family.

According to a 2013 New York Times article cited by Brookings (and archived by Harvard University), $3 billion was the "value assigned to the (4 million) physical bodies of enslaved Black Americans to be used as free labor and production" in 1860.

"In 1861, the value placed on cotton produced by enslaved Blacks was $250 million," Brookings researchers said, adding that the wealth generated by White slave owners at the expense of enslaved people was then passed down to their descendants.

Like Johnson, the institute agreed the government should provide individual payments to the descendants of enslaved people to close this divide.

"Reparations had two components: The first was atonement, and the other was monetary," Johnson told Vice News.