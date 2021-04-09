BJ's Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney Dies Unexpectedly at 49: 'A Brilliant and Humble Leader'

"We will honor his legacy and remember the extraordinary impact he had on so many," BJ's Wholesale Club said in the announcement

Lee Delaney, BJ's Wholesale Club President and CEO, has died, according to his company. He was 49.

The warehouse club chain made the announcement on Friday, explaining that Delaney unexpectedly died "due to presumed natural causes" on Thursday.

"We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney," Christopher J. Baldwin, an Executive Chairman of BJ's Board of Directors, said in a statement. "Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community."

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his family, especially his wife and two children," Baldwin continued. "We will honor his legacy and remember the extraordinary impact he had on so many. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Lee Delaney Image zoom Lee Delaney | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Delaney first joined BJ's Wholesale Club in 2016 as the Chief Commercial Officer, according to Bloomberg.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company is currently the "leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States," with 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations across 17 states, according to BJ's press release.

In 2019, Delaney was promoted to president before becoming CEO of the warehouse giant early last year, Bloomberg reported.

Prior to his time at BJ's, Delaney worked as a partner for the management consultancy company Bain & Co. in Boston, according to Bloomberg.

In the wake of Delaney's passing, BJ's Wholesale Club said Bob Eddy, the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, will take over as Interim CEO.