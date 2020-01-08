Bindi Irwin Says She Wishes Late Dad Steve 'Was Here Right Now' as Fires Ravage Australia

While the fires burn through Australia, Bindi Irwin is thinking about her late father, Steve Irwin.

The conservationist, 21, opened up in an Instagram post about her dad’s inspiring strength and the bushfires, which experts believe have now killed over 1 billion animals.

“Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia,” she wrote on Tuesday beside a photo of Steve holding a small marsupial.

“I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires,” she continued. “I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud. 💙🙏🏼”

The beloved wildlife expert was working on the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest when he was attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia and died on Sept. 4, 2006. He was 44.

Bindi isn’t the only Irwin family member to think about Steve amid the chaos in Australia. Speaking to PEOPLE this week, Bindi’s little brother Robert Irwin and her mother Terri Irwin reflected on how Steve would’ve reacted to the fires and the mass devastation they’ve caused across the continent.

“I think if dad were around today, I’m sure he would be incredibly devastated,” said Robert, 16. “I hope he’d be proud of what we’re doing, trying to help as best as we can.”

“It is a real honor to get to follow in his footsteps and keep all of this going,” he added of taking over Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Warriors, a conservation organization established by Steve and Terri. “But I think if he were here, he’d be utterly devastated.”

Added Terri, 55: “Steve was a great example for all of us. We all say live every day and live life to its fullest — he really did. And although there’s no word for it in the English language, he was the opposite of a procrastinator. He did everything now.”

“In following his lead and being inspired by everything he stood for, first of all, he’d probably be devastated,” she said. “Second of all, he’d probably be down there fighting fires!”

“Definitely, yeah, I think so!” Robert chimed in.

Bindi has been busy focusing on the hundreds of animals that she and her team at Australia Zoo have been treating and caring for.

Last Thursday, Bindi updated her Instagram followers and confirmed that she was safe, but revealed that the wildlife hospital had officially hit the 90,000 patient mark.

Over the next few days, the young conservationist posted several photos of the animals in their care — some of which she said have survived, while others have died from their injuries.

“This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” she recently wrote. “Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth.”

Since September, at least 25 people have been killed while a whopping 12 million acres have been wiped out, destroying hundreds of homes and buildings. A seven-day state of emergency was declared on Dec. 23.

As of Wednesday, experts said the fires burning across Australia have likely left more than one billion animals dead, according to Today.

Ecologists from the University of Sydney believe 800 million total mammals, birds and reptiles have died in the state of New South Wales since September, professor Chris Dickman told the outlet. That massive number includes a third of the New South Wales koala population, and fatalities are only expected to increase.

Click here for more information on how to help those affected by the Australian fires.