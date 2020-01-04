Bindi Irwin and her famous family are doing as much as they can to help animals displaced and injured by the brushfires raging in Australia.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi shared in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties,” the 21-year-old conservationist said, adding that the Wildlife Hospital has been “busier than ever,” and so far has treated more than 90,000 patients.

“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother,” Bindi continued, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of a picture of her late father, Steve Irwin, and her grandmother. “We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼”

On Friday, Bindi shared an example of the devastation that the environmental crisis is causing with another Instagram post of a possum that was rescued from a fire in Queensland that sadly did not survive.

“Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland,” she said.

“We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support.”

“This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” Bindi said, urging people to help by visiting wildlifewarriors.org.

“Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth.”

Experts say the fires burning across Australia have left an estimated half-billion animals dead.

Ecologists from the University of Sydney believe 480 million total mammals, birds and reptiles have died since September, according to a news.com.au report. That massive number includes a third of the New South Wales koala population, and fatalities are only expected to increase.