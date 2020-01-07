Billionaire Businessman Ronald Burkle's Son Andrew Found Dead in His Beverly Hills Home

Image zoom Ron Burkle and Andrew Burkle Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Andrew Burkle — the son of billionaire businessman Ronald Burkle — has been found dead in his Beverly Hills home, PEOPLE confirms.

Andrew was confirmed dead on Monday by authorities and will be remembered as a “young man full of life,” his family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” his bereaved family said. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work,” the statement continues.

“While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time. There are no further details at this time.”

Image zoom Ronald Burkle, Andrew Burkle (R) and John Burkle (L) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

At around 7:26 p.m. on Monday, police received a call about an “unconscious male on the 100 block of Spalding Drive,” a spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department tells PEOPLE. When officials arrived on the scene, “first responders determined the male was deceased.”

Authorities have yet to publically identify Andrew.

A source tells PEOPLE Andrew, a producer, is believed to have died early Monday in his apartment but was found later that evening. Ronald, 67, rushed to the scene and was there with police, the source added.

Image zoom Andrew Burkle and Ron Burkle Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Andrew’s sudden death comes after he spent Christmas with family. He shared a joyful Instagram post on Dec. 25, which shows him posing in front of a massive Christmas tree cuddling a young girl, believed to be a family member.

“Merry Christmas from me and the munchkin! 2nd year of this photo, definitely a tradition now,” Andrew captioned the shot.

On Dec. 2, Andrew celebrated his birthday, which he rang in alongside his brother John Burkle.

“Sometimes we slide cars around tracks and try to look really cool doing it. Great way to celebrate my bro’s Birthday,” John captioned a slideshow of photos of himself and Andrew at a race track.

Image zoom Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle Instagram

Andrew’s father Ronald is a co-founder of The Yucaipa Companies and a co-owner of the Penguins hockey team. According to Forbes, Ronald is worth $1.5 billion, and has invested in companies like Uber, Airbnb and Foursquare.

Hockey appears to have been a shared love between Ronald, Andrew, and brother John.

Image zoom Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle Instagram

“It’s hard to find words to describe my dad, but here goes. He is one of the smartest people in the world, he’s kind, loving, and incredibly generous,” Andrew wrote in a sweet Father’s Day tribute on Instagram in 2018, sharing a photo with Ron and John after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup the year before.

“For those of you that know him you already know what I’m talking about. And for those of you that don’t, I hope you have someone in your life that has had the same impact on your life as he has on mine. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without his guidance and I will always cherish that.”

Andrew was a producer with In Good Company Films in Los Angeles, which he ran with partner Andrew Alter. He was an associate producer on 2019’s Airplane Mode.