Czech Billionaire Petr Kellner, 56, Dies in Alaska Helicopter Crash Along with Four Others

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in a helicopter crash that also killed four others over the weekend.

PPF Group, an international investment company co-founded by Kellner in 1991, announced the news in a statement, confirming that Kellner "tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in the Alaskan mountains" on Saturday. The 56-year-old from the Czech Republic was majority shareholder of PPF.

"His professional life was known for his incredible work ethic and creativity, but his private life belonged to his family," the company's statement read. "His funeral will be held with only close family members. We please ask the media to respect the privacy of the Kellner family during this difficult time. We want to express our gratitude for the condolences, well wishes, and prayers expressed so far to the bereaved."

According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Kellner's total net worth is $15.7 billion.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, there was a sole survivor recovered from the crash, who is currently in "serious but stable condition and is receiving medical care at an Anchorage area hospital." Authorities believe the group were on a "heliskiing" trip and crashed near Knik Glacier.