Billionaire Orlando Bravo Makes $250K Donation to Help Victims of Miami Condo Collapse

As the search and rescue efforts continue at the Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, local philanthropists are kicking into high gear to raise funds for what is certain to be a long recovery.

Orlando Bravo, a Puerto Rican billionaire and co-founder of the private equity firm Thoma Bravo, today donated $250,000 to the relief fund Support Surfside -- making this the largest pledge to the cause thus far. Bravo recently moved to Miami Beach, just a few miles south of the tower that partially collapsed early Thursday morning.

"The Bravo Family Foundation is honored to fill a void of need in the Surfside tragedy, before long-term insurance and government assistance is put in place," Bravo tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Our foundation understands the immediate needs that arise from tragedies like Surfside, and we want to help these families rebuild their lives. We encourage other business leaders, philanthropists and community partners join in the effort to help the victims of this horrific, saddening event."

He tells PEOPLE that he hopes this donation will serve as a call to action for other entrepreneurs to do the same, particularly as Miami experiences a major influx of new tech money.

The donation to The Surfside Hardship Fund comes in addition to the $750,000 already mobilized by the South Florida community, bringing the fund's total amount to $1 million so far.

The Bravo donation has been earmarked to support temporary housing for displaced families and therapy for all victims.

As of Sunday morning, at least 156 people remain missing, and five people have died. Additionally, hundreds of residents have been displaced, losing their homes and all of their possessions in the deadly collapse.

Surfside condo collapse The Surfside Condo collapse | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez visited the Surfside Community Center on Sunday to speak with locals and accept the Bravo Family Foundation's donation.

"Aside from the constant search and rescue efforts, it's crucial to make sure residents displaced by this horrible tragedy have an immediate place to stay and it's equally important that everyone has adequate access to the counseling they need," said Suarez. "I want to thank Orlando Bravo, who is a new member to this community, for stepping up and making such a generous contribution to these efforts. It is because of people like him that we are united in helping each other."

The Bravo Family is well known for their charitable contributions. They donated $10 million in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which provided relief for families in Puerto Rico after the devastating storm. Bravo and his team also deployed air and sea cargo operations to transport supplies to Puerto Rico.

Bravo relocated to Miami in late 2020 to extend his firm's business and brand to The Magic City. Upon his move, he reached out to the NBA team the Miami Heat -- one of the organizations behind Support Surfside -- to learn how he could support his new community.

