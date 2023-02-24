Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee Found Dead at 78

Billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee died on Thursday. He was 78.

The New York Police Department says in a statement shared with PEOPLE that officers responded to alerts of a 78-year-old man who was "aided" in an office on Fifth Avenue. He was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will rule on his official cause of death.

The NYPD says that the identification of the man "is pending."

According to the BBC, a man was found dead at the office of Thomas H. Lee Capital LLC; the company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A spokesman for Lee's family confirmed his death to the outlet in a statement.

"While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others' needs before his own," said Michael Sitrick.

Lee was worth $2 billion when he died, per the outlet. One of his most notable business moves was in 1992 when he purchased Snapple. He then sold it to Quaker Oats in 1994 for $1.7 billion, which was 32 times more than what he bought it for.

Known for his philanthropy, Lee donated $22 million to his alma mater, Harvard University, in 1996. "I've been lucky to make some money. I'm more than happy to give some of it back," said Lee of his donation, according to BBC. A portion of the funds was used to help students get financial aid, the outlet added.

During his career, Lee was the head of Thomas H. Lee Partners in Boston from 1974 to 2006, per Crain's Chicago Business. In the mid-2000s, Lee left that company and launched Lee Equity Partners, housed in New York City. He hoped that company would help fund deals for evolving companies.

As of 2020, he had invested a total of $15 billion.

He was a father of five and husband to Ann Tenenbaum.