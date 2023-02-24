Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee's Cause of Death Ruled a Suicide by NYC Medical Examiner

The 78-year-old businessman died at his 5th Avenue office building in New York on Thursday

By Chelsea White
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on February 24, 2023 06:33 PM
Thomas H Lee, chairman and chief executive officer of Lee Equity Partners LLC, attends the Lincoln Center Fall Gala at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. The event raised $3.2 million. Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photo: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg/Getty

Billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee died by suicide, PEOPLE confirms.

The 78-year-old businessman was pronounced dead at his 5th Avenue office building in New York on Thursday.

On Friday, the New York City Medical Examiner's office confirmed to PEOPLE that the financier died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His cause of death has officially been declared a suicide, a spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The father of five was married to Anne Tenenbaum for 27 years and known both for his business savvy and philanthropy.

Friend Michael Sitrick confirmed his death on behalf of Lee's family Thursday, remembering him as someone who "put other's needs before your own.

"While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others' needs before his own," said Sitrick in a statement to the BBC.

His career dates back to 1974 when he ran the Boston-based firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, according to Chicago Business, and helped invest $12 billion, leading to his formation of the New York-based firm Lee Equity Partners.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Perry Speaks Out About His Own Suicide Attempts in the Wake of tWitch's Death

As of 2020, he had invested a total of $15 billion with Forbes adding that he was worth $2 billion when he died.

He notably donated $22 million to his alma mater, Harvard University, in 1996.

"I've been lucky to make some money. I'm more than happy to give some of it back," said Lee of his donation, according to BBC. A portion of the funds was used to help students get financial aid, the outlet added.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

