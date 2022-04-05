"There are people that say they want to go live on Mars, but I'm not that guy," Bill Nye — who partnered with Coca-Cola to create an animated short film about the plastic recycling process — tells PEOPLE

Bill Nye Says He'd Fly to Space 'In a Heartbeat' — 'As Long as I Can Come Back'

Bill Nye is totally open to traveling into outer space, so long as he has a guaranteed return ticket.

While chatting with PEOPLE about partnering with Coca-Cola to create an animated, stop-motion short film breaking down the plastic recycling process, the Bill Nye the Science Guy star, 66, also opens up about what he would do if he was given the chance to travel outside Earth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noting that he "applied to be an astronaut four times," Nye says the NASA teams who go to space "are just amazing," but that following mishaps like the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion, "nobody was going to let some yahoo like me fly around."

"I'd go in a heartbeat, as long as I can come back," he says.

"There are people that say they want to go live on Mars, but I'm not that guy," Nye adds. "I would love to visit Antarctica, I visited Greenland on the ice sheet for a couple weeks — that was cool — but I came home, which appealed to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

bill nye Credit: getty

So just what would Nye like to experience when he leaves the planet he's taught so many about?

"Everybody who flies in space comes back with what they call the Overview Effect," Nye says of a phenomenon coined by space author and philosopher Frank White. "When these guys and gals see the earth from space, it apparently affects you profoundly."

"There are no political boundaries, you can see evidence of human activity, and you can also see the scale and beauty of nature that we land-born animals don't see," he adds. "Everybody says that."

Nye is keen to incorporate anything he'd learn in space into his message.

"If I were able to go, I could use that as a platform to promote the importance of addressing climate change, the importance of recycling ... and I would be all over that," Nye says. "I think that would be great."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

For Nye, expressing the importance of science is what drives him daily, and is exactly what he wants his legacy to be when he is gone.

"If it were possible, I would like to have a majority of voters worldwide embrace the importance of science and address climate change by providing three things for everyone in the world: Clean water, renewably produced, reliable electricity and access to the internet, or whatever you [will] call the internet in the coming decade — global electronic information."

"With those three things," Nye continues, "you could do this mythic, giant, huge goal of raising the standard of living of women and girls."

Nye says that would benefit all of humankind.

"When you raise the standard of living of women and girls, everybody is healthier and happier, and more efficient. Commerce is more efficient, education is more efficient, everybody's quality of life is better," the scientist says. "And then we would address climate change at the same time."

RELATED VIDEO: Bill Nye Calls Out Tucker Carlson & Fox News Viewers: 'Evaluate The Evidence Of Climate Change'

For the time being, Nye is doing his part in the fight against pollution, which is what his partnership with Coca-Cola is all about.

In the new film from Nye and the beverage company — which is produced by Mackinnon & Saunders, the award-winning animators behind Fantastic Mr. Fox, Corpse Bride and more — the Dancing with the Stars alum breaks down the ins and outs of the plastic recycling process.

"The idea of this program is a world without waste," Nye tells PEOPLE. "So we want to close the loop. We want to get the plastic that people like to use for their beverages and recycle it in the modern, sophisticated, literal way."

Detailing that seeing the animated version of himself in the film was "charming," Nye also explains that he is working to make recycling "become habitual" overall for people across the globe.