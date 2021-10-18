Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend

Bill and Melinda Gates' Daughter Jennifer Shares First Photos from Wedding to Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates was all smiles as she walked down the aisle!

Two days after the Saturday ceremony on the couple's farm in Westchester County, New York, Jennifer shared a romantic photo from just after she said "I do."

"My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21," the Stanford graduate captioned the snap, which showed her and Nassar, 30, walking with their hands around each other.

The photograph, in which mom Melinda could be seen celebrating her daughter's milestone moment, also showed off Jennifer's custom Vera Wang Haute wedding dress: an ivory long-sleeve gown covered with hand appliqué French macrame lace.

In her own post, Melinda, 57, shared how happy she was to be there for her daughter's big day.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," she wrote alongside another smiling photo of the bride and groom. "So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day. ❤"

Jennifer Gates/Instagram Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: Jennifer Gates/Instagram

The wedding weekend officially kicked off on Friday with an Islamic marriage ceremony, which was attended by Jennifer and Nassar's immediate family, the new bride told Vogue.

The following day, the pair opened up their celebration to more family and friends — all of whom were fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 before the larger ceremony.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely," Jennifer told Vogue. "We know others aren't as lucky, especially as the pandemic continues to devastate communities in the United States and around the world."

Jennifer Gates Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: Nayel Nassar/Instagram

Ahead of her big day, Jennifer also spent time in New York City with her family, including mom Melinda, who helped out with her daughter's big day.

"Melinda is a huge part of the wedding preparations," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Jennifer Gates Instagram Jennifer Gates, Melinda French Gates and loved ones | Credit: Jennifer Gates Instagram

Last month, Jennifer thanked her mother for throwing her an "incredibly special celebration," which was attended by a number of important women in her life.

"So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. 🥂 to this new chapter!" she wrote.

Jennifer, who is currently an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, first announced her engagement to Nassar in January 2020, after he proposed during a ski trip.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: nayel nassar/ instagram

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote at the time. "Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions."



"I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," she added.