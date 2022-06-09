Bill Gates Hits the Red Carpet with 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe at TIME 100 Gala

Bill Gates and daughter Phoebe Gates enjoyed a glamorous night out in New York City on Wednesday

Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe took a bite of the Big Apple.

The Microsoft co-founder, 66, and the 19-year-old, the youngest of his three children with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, attended the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday night. At the event, they hit the red carpet and posed for a number of father-daughter photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bill, who participated in the second-annual TIME 100 Summit on Tuesday, wore a classic black tuxedo while his daughter rocked a metal mesh dress from the Fendi by Versace portion of the Fendace collection.

Phoebe, who is currently a student at Stanford University, was also all smiles as she posed for some solo snaps.

Phoebe Gates attends the 2022 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. Phoebe Gates | Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

During the TIME 100 Summit, the billionaire philanthropist spoke about the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic — and how the next pandemic could be "society ending."

"I have to say, given the toll of this pandemic — 20 million dead globally, a million in the U.S., and it could have been way more fatal. We just got lucky that the death rate per case was like 0.2%," said Bill.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Gates went on to estimate that the chances of experiencing another global pandemic in the next 20 years "is over 50%."



However, Gates — whose latest book is called How to Prevent the Next Pandemic — still believes that there are ways to prevent that from happening, including the creation of a "Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization" team, which could help run drills to gauge how prepared each country is.

RELATED VIDEO: Melinda French Gates Opens Up About What Led to Divorce from Bill Gates: 'I Couldn't Trust What We Had'

The father-daughter outing came three months after Bill issued a public apology to his ex-wife and his family.

After Melinda opened up about her life, including her "painful" divorce, in a wide-ranging interview that aired on CBS Mornings in March, Bill released a statement saying he "will always be sorry for the pain that I caused Melinda and our family."

"I admire Melinda and everything she does to improve the lives of women and girls around the world, and I'm grateful for the work we continue to do together at our foundation," he added, referring to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

While promoting his new book last month, Bill said it "was a very tough thing" to hear Melinda, 57, speak about the emotional toll of the past year.

"The divorce is definitely a sad thing. I have responsibility for causing a lot of pain to my family," he said while speaking with Today.

"I know divorces are different, but it's just a complete change. We were partners, we kind of grew up together, and now that's different," he said.