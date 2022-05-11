Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I'm Fortunate to Be Vaccinated and Boosted'

Gates said he is “experiencing mild symptoms” in a series of tweets posted Tuesday

Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the 66-year-old philanthropist announced his diagnosis in a series of tweets, explaining that he received positive results despite being vaccinated and boosted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," he wrote. "I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care."

The Microsoft founder added that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty, disease and inequity around the world — planned to meet for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but he would be participating virtually due to illness.

"The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on [Microsoft] Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work," he shared.

"We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again," he added.

Gates has committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic which includes support for vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, according to Reuters.

He also said COVID has spread through enough of the population that the "risks are dramatically reduced because of that exposure" during a CNBC interview via The Hill at Germany's Munich Security Conference in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The chance of severe disease, which is mainly associated with being elderly and having obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that infection exposure," he explained.

However, Gates warned of the risk of another pandemic in the future during the interview.

RELATED VIDEO: Melinda French Gates Opens Up About What Led to Divorce from Bill Gates: 'I Couldn't Trust What We Had'

"There's a lot of diseases out there," he said. "We'll have another pandemic. It will be another pathogen next time."

He added there are lessons to be learned from COVID vaccine distribution for the next potential pandemic.

"One is to make sure the limited supply [of a vaccine] is allocated in a more rational way," he said. "The second is to just have so much capacity that you can supply all of mankind with two doses in a very short period of time."