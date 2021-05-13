Bill Gates Spends ‘Quality Time’ with Daughter Jennifer amid Split: ‘Nothing Better,’ She Says

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on May 3 that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage

Bill Gates is keeping his children close in the wake of his surprise split from wife Melinda.

The Microsoft co-founder, 65, spent time with daughter Jennifer, 25, in a sweet get-together that his eldest child shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nothing better than quality time with family members," Jennifer captioned the image, adding a smiley face emoji.

In the photo, a smiling Bill, who is wearing shorts and a blue polo, stands next to his daughter, while a dog roams in front of the pair.

jennifer gates Bill and Jennifer Gates | Credit: jennifer gates/instagram

Earlier in the day, Jennifer shared a photo of her holding two presents given to her by her sister Phoebe, 18, and brother Rory, 21, in celebration of her finishing her second year of medical school.

Though still navigating the end of her parents' 27-year marriage, Jennifer is planning her own wedding to fiancé Nayel Nassar.

Just before sharing the photo with her dad, Jennifer posted a sweet image with Nassar, an equestrian show jumper to whom she announced her engagement in January 2020.

"I can hardly wait to marry you! ✨" she wrote, tagging New York State as the photo's location.

Jennifer's loving family posts come just over one week after Bill and Melinda Gates, 56, announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Melinda Gates family photo Credit: Melinda Gates/Instagram

Sources recently told PEOPLE that a "combo of things" led the high-profile couple to call it quits, and that Bill "could have treated Melinda better."

A joint statement revealing their split to the world said they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Melinda said in court documents filed May 3 that their union was "irretrievably broken," though she and Bill have said they will still work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which they launched in 2000.

Melinda's documents indicated that she and Bill have a separation agreement in place, and that she is not requesting spousal support or child support.

Jennifer spoke out the same day her parents announced their split, and asked for privacy for her family as they navigate the "challenging" time.

"By now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating," she began the post on her Instagram Story. "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family."

Bill and Melinda Gates Melinda Gates and Bill Gates | Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu/AFP/Getty

She continued, "I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

Jennifer later showed support for Melinda with a sweet Mother's Day post that featured a photo of her with her mother and two siblings.