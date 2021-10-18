Bill & Melinda Gates Reunite for Daughter's Wedding 2 Months After the Billionaires' Divorce

Melinda French Gates wrote that she was "so grateful" the couple's family and friends were able to gather "for this special day"

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates were both present for their daughter's big day.

Jennifer Gates, the former couple's eldest daughter, married Nayel Nassar on Saturday in Westchester County, New York.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," Melinda, 57, captioned a congratulatory Instagram post showing a beaming Jennifer, 25, holding hands with Nassar, 30.

"So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day. ❤," the philanthropist added.

Bill, 65, shared his own post featuring his daughter and new son-in-law.

"Jenn and Nayel, it's impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day," he wrote. "I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together.

Jennifer Gates/Instagram Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: Jennifer Gates/Instagram

Jennifer also posted images of the wedding, including one showing her mother cheering the couple on after they said "I do" in front of family and friends.

In photos published by the New York Post, Bill and Melinda can be seen walking alongside their daughter before her big moment, for which she wore a custom Vera Wang Haute wedding dress.

"Vera and her whole team were so wonderful to work with, and made my dream dress come true," Jennifer told Vogue. "She is an icon in the fashion industry and a trailblazer as a woman who changed careers late and followed her passions. From our first meeting, I knew that I was in such good hands."

Jennifer Gates/Instagram Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: Jennifer Gates/Instagram

Bill and Melinda announced their separation in May. Court documents filed by Melinda at the time called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they wrote in a joint statement at the time, referring to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which they founded together in 2000.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," they continued. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The former couple officially ended their 27-year marriage in August, when their divorce was finalized.

RELATED VIDEO: Melinda Gates Calls Marriage to Bill 'Irretrievably Broken,' Declines Spousal Support Despite No Prenup

Although they have said they plan to continue working together, Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, previously revealed that Melinda will step down if, after two years, either she or Bill decides they can no longer work together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both Bill and Melinda have continued to spend time with Jennifer since their split.

In May, over a week after announcing their split, Jennifer shared a smiling photograph of herself and her father.



"Nothing better than quality time with family members," she captioned the snap.

jennifer gates Bill and Jennifer Gates | Credit: jennifer gates/instagram

In addition to calling her mother a "hero" in an affectionate birthday tribute over the summer, Jennifer also attended a bash last month, which her mother threw ahead of her nuptials.

"Thank you for this incredibly special celebration," Jennifer wrote alongside a series of photos from the outdoor bash.

Jennifer Gates Instagram Jennifer Gates and Melinda French Gates | Credit: Jennifer Gates Instagram

"So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me," she added. "🥂 to this new chapter!"