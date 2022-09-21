Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 02:32 PM
Phoebe Gates
Phoebe Gates. Photo: Phoebe Gates/Instagram

Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue.

Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.

"Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her rocking a glamorous dress during a trip to the office.

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," she added. "We put in some long hours, but I cherish every moment of it!"

Phoebe Gates
Phoebe Gates. Phoebe Gates/Instagram

Phoebe went on to share an extra special thank you to editor-in-chief Edward Enninful "for making my dream come true of getting to meet my inspiration in fashion."

"And Vanessa, thank you for letting me learn from you and the incredible team at British Vogue," she added, referencing Vanessa Kingori, the magazine's Publishing Director.

"Such a pleasure," Kingori replied in the comments section.

While celebrating her birthday earlier this month, Phoebe received a very special birthday wish from her father.

"One of the greatest joys of my life is watching my kids grow into amazing adults," the Microsoft co-founder, 66, wrote on social media. "I'm so proud of you."

Bill Gates and Phoebe Gates
Bill Gates and daughter Phoebe. Patrick McMullan/Getty

Sister Jennifer Gates, 26, echoed the same sentiments in her own tribute.

"Happy Birthday to the smart, beautiful, amazing @phoebegates," she wrote. "So proud of you."

In recent months, Phoebe has used her platform to share some important messages.

The student has penned essays for Vogue about the global stakes involved in the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the lessons she's learned about activism from her mother, as well as the benefits Femtech can have on healthcare. Additionally, she's used her social media accounts to share resources so others can learn more about women's health.

