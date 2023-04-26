Bill Gates & Melinda French Gates Celebrate Daughter (and New Mom!) Jennifer's Birthday: 'Love You Always'

Jennifer Gates is celebrating another year around the sun!

The birthday girl received several heartwarming tributes from her family, including her parents Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, as she turned 27 on Wednesday.

"Happy birthday, Jenn! You continue to amaze me with your intelligence, creativity, and compassion," Bill, 67, wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two smiling. "I feel incredibly lucky to be your dad, and I'm so proud of everything you've accomplished. Love you always!"

Jennifer responded to the post, commenting, "Love you, dad! Thank you!"

Melinda, 58, shared a precious black-and-white portrait of her holding up a young Jennifer. "Happy birthday, Jenn! It's hard to believe you're already 27," she began.

"Watching you grow into the amazing woman you are today—and become a mother to your own daughter—has been one of the greatest joys of my life," she added. Jennifer welcomed her first baby with her husband Nayel Nassar last month.

"I can't wait to see what this next year holds for you. I love you," Melinda concluded the post, with a red heart emoji and confetti emoji.

Phoebe Gates also celebrated her big sister's birthday, posting a picture of them together at a fashion show in addition to a childhood throwback photo.

"Thank you for teaching me the lessons I needed to know, speaking the truths I needed to hear, and of course showing me how to grow up. Happy birthday to the best big sister a girl could ask for," the 20-year-old wrote.

Jennifer commented, "Love you the most P. Thank you😭💜."

Nassar also showered his wife with some birthday love.

The 32-year-old Olympic equestrian captioned a romantic black-and-white photo of the couple, writing, "Happy 27th birthday to my #1. The most exceptional wife, mom and human. I love you @jenniferkgates, more than you'll ever know! ❤️."

Jennifer and Nayel, who tied the knot in 2021, recently welcomed their little one in March. "Sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰," the pair captioned an Instagram photo of their baby girl's feet to confirm the news.

Her mom Melinda congratulated her eldest daughter, writing, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows.💗🥰💖." Sister Phoebe Gates also commented, "❤️❤️❤️."