Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Celebrate Daughter Jennifer's 26th Birthday: 'Incredibly Proud'

Jennifer Gates is feeling the birthday love!

On Tuesday, Jennifer celebrated her "golden" birthday, turning 26 on April 26 — and she received plenty of tributes from friends and family, including parents Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates.

"From little girl to beautiful bride," Melinda, 57, wrote on social media alongside a sweet mother-daughter photo from her daughter's wedding last year. "I've loved you through and through. Happy 26th birthday, Jenn!"

In a separate post, which included a snap of a dance they shared at her wedding reception, Bill, 66, wrote that it was "hard to believe" his little girl was already 26.

"I'm incredibly proud of everything you've accomplished. Here's to many more years of dancing to the Lion King together," he wrote.

Jennifer also received another special tribute from her husband, equestrian Nayel Nassar, 31.

"My universe, best friend, wife. My world simply wouldn't go round without you," he wrote. "What a year you've had, and though I know you have so much more to offer, I'm so proud of where you are right now in this moment."

"You never cease to amaze me 😍 Celebrating you today, and every day ♾ Love you!" he added.

In an affectionate comment, the medical student replied that the "best part of 25 was getting to marry you."

In her own post, the woman of the hour shared that she was "immensely grateful" for all of the lessons she's learned over the years, which allowed her to evolve into "this version of me at 26."

"Owning and honoring her today. Thank you for the well wishes 💕✨," she added.

​​Jennifer and her husband tied the knot at their farm in New York on Oct. 16, 2001 — and although it was a "beautiful" day, getting there wasn't without its obstacles.

"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat," she previously told Vogue of the couple's busy schedule, which involved Nasser's Olympic bid for Team Egypt.

"But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us," she added.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: nayel nassar/ instagram

"It's been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," added Jennifer, whose parents announced their split after 27 years of marriage in May and finalized their divorce in August.