Bill Gates Celebrates Daughter Phoebe's 20th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: 'I'm So Proud of You'

The Stanford University student received some special birthday wishes from her father and sister

By
Published on September 14, 2022 05:19 PM
Bill Gates and Phoebe Gates
Bill Gates and daughter Phoebe. Photo: Patrick McMullan/Getty

Bill Gates' youngest daughter Phoebe is turning 20!

The Stanford University student received some special birthday wishes from her family on Wednesday as she celebrated the big 2-0.

Bill, 66, paid tribute to his daughter on Instagram with a sweet message and adorable photo of himself with Phoebe when she was a toddler.

"One of the greatest joys of my life is watching my kids grow into amazing adults," the Microsoft co-founder wrote alongside the image. "Happy Birthday, @phoebegates. I'm so proud of you."

Bill Gates and daughter Phoebe
Bill Gates and daughter Phoebe. Bill Gates/Instagram

Sister Jennifer Gates also honored Phoebe's birthday in an Instagram Story featuring an elegant photo of Phoebe in her bridesmaid's gown at Jennifer's October 2021 wedding.

"Happy Birthday to the smart, beautiful, amazing @phoebegates," Jennifer, 26, wrote atop the photo, adding, "So proud of you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Phoebe and Jennifer are the youngest and oldest of Bill's three children with ex-wife Melinda French Gates. (Their son Rory is 23 years old.)

Earlier this summer, Melinda, 58, met up with Phoebe in London, where the two went on a series of adventures together. Phoebe posted a variety of photos from their trip on Instagram, including a Reel of her mom showing off her posing skills across the city.

In June, Phoebe appeared with her father Bill at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City, where they posed for father-daughter photos.

The philanthropist donned a classic black tuxedo for the occasion, while his daughter sported a fashionable mesh dress.

"So honored to attend #Time100 with my dad," she wrote in a social media post. "I felt so inspired by all these change-makers."

Related Articles
Phoebe Gates Enjoys ‘Cute Date’ in London with Mom Melinda Gates
Phoebe Gates Calls Mom Melinda French Gates a 'Supermodel' as They Enjoy 'Cute Date' in London
Jennifer and Phoebe Gates Wish 'Incredible' Mom Melinda Happy Birthday: 'To Know You Is to Love You'
Jennifer and Phoebe Gates Wish 'Incredible' Mom Melinda Happy Birthday: 'To Know You Is to Love You'
Ree Drummond wishes her daughter Paige a happy birthday
Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Beautiful, Mighty' Daughter Paige
Romeo Beckham birthday
David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo's 20th Birthday with Throwback Shaving Video: 'My Big Boy'
Jennifer Gates Shares Sweet Sibling Photo to Celebrate Brother Rory’s College Graduation: ‘So Proud of You’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/CeeEocvL9Zm/?hl=en.
Jennifer Gates Posts Sweet Sibling Photo to Celebrate Brother Rory's College Graduation: 'So Proud'
Bill Gates and Phoebe Gates Time 100 Gala, Arrivals, Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 08 Jun 2022
Bill Gates Hits the Red Carpet with 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe at 'TIME' 100 Gala
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzNxviOsRj/?hl=en.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend Gaggenau Restaurant 1683 Honoring Operation Smile on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage,)
Jennifer Flavin Celebrates Daughter Sophia's 26th Birthday amid Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Melissa Gorga Shares Photos from Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday Celebrations
'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Celebrates 'Sweet and Kind' Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday
Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Celebrate Daughter Jennifer's 26th Birthday: 'Incredibly Proud'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Melinda French Gates Share Throwback Mother’s Day Snap as Daughter Jennifer Calls Her ‘Best Mom in the World’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTSLRVLUhG/
Melinda French Gates Posts Throwback Snap with Her Kids on Mother's Day: 'Missing Moments Like This'
Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates
Jennifer Gates Shares Sweet Wedding Photo with Dad Bill Gates in Honor of His 66th Birthday
bill and melinda gates
Bill Gates Opens Up About 'Most Unusual and Difficult' Year After Divorce from Melinda in Pandemic
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgezXnSLNHR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma M.J.: ‘You Are My Hero’. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Family Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma MJ: 'You Are My Hero'
Melinda French Gates
Melinda French Gates Posts Throwback Holiday Snap and Calls Her Children the 'Best Christmas Gift'