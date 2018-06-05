Bill Gates Has a Special (Free!) Gift for Every College Graduate This Spring

In an effort to help recent graduates navigate the post-truth age of alternative facts, mistruths and blatant falsehoods, billionaire Bill Gates is gifting everyone who earned a degree this spring from a U.S. college or university with a copy of one of his favorite books – Factfulness.

“Books are my go-to gift,” the Microsoft co-founder writes in his Gates Notes blog about global-health expert, pop-star statistician and sword swallower Hans Rosling’s 2018 non-fiction title that is subtitled: “Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World-and Why Things Are Better Than You Think.”

Rosling, who died last year, used data to show that life on Planet Earth—along with issues like population growth and global health—isn’t nearly as gloomy as some might have you believe. His TED talks have been viewed over 35 million times.

And Gates, an insatiable reader who regularly devours a book each week, is one of Rosling’s biggest fans.

“I’ve been recommending this book since the day it came out,” the tireless philanthropist—who, together with his wife Melinda, has given away $41.3 billion to tackle some of the world’s hardest-to-solve problems—wrote in his blog last month. “Hans . . . gives you a breakthrough way of understanding basic truths about the world—how life is getting better, and where the world still needs to improve.”

If you’re a recent grad, you can download your free copy of Factfullness at Gates’ blog.

“I hope you enjoy Factfulness as much as I did,” writes Gates. “And I hope you take Hans’s advice to heart. When we have a fact-based worldview, we can see that the world is not as bad as it seems—and we can see what we have to do to keep making it better. I agree. My wish for you at this special time is to learn to think, and act, factfully.”