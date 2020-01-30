Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer and Equestrian Nayel Nassar Are Engaged After Surprise Snowy Proposal

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, is getting married!

The 23-year-old Stanford graduate announced her engagement to equestrian Nayel Nassar on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of her reaction after her new fiancé proposed during their snowy ski trip.

In the picture, a visibly surprised Jennifer can be seen wearing a large diamond ring as she leans against Nassar in a snowbank.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she captioned the sweet shot. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

Nassar, a show jumper, also posted photos of the proposal on his own Instagram account, writing, “SHE SAID YES!!”

“I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” he captioned his pictures. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

Jennifer replied to the touching note in the comments, “Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me.”

Jennifer Gates and Nayer Nassar

Last week, Jennifer, who is also an accomplished equestrian, paid tribute to Nassar in a heartwarming birthday post.

“Happy birthday @nayelnassar, can’t begin to put into words how extraordinary you are,” she wrote at the time. “The most compassionate, intelligent, hilarious, supportive, warm, humble human being. Wishing you all the joy in the world today and all the years to come.”

The engagement comes just weeks after Jennifer’s parents Bill, 64, and Melinda, 55 celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The couple — who also share son Rory, 20, and daughter Phoebe, 17 — married on Jan. 1, 1994.

Jennifer Gates and Nayer Nassar

“New Year’s Day will always be extra special to me—marking both a fresh year and an opportunity to celebrate being married to @thisisbillgates,” Melinda wrote on her Instagram account earlier this month. “Today makes 26, and I’m still marveling at just how full a heart can get.

Happy anniversary to the man who keeps me dancing through life.”

