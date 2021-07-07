Though the former couple have said they plan to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, its CEO said Wednesday that a new agreement would mean Melinda steps down if things sour

Bill Gates Can Oust Melinda from Foundation in 2 Years If Exes 'Cannot Continue to Work Together'

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have said they will remain a united front at work in the wake of their split, but the former couple's foundation is planning ahead in case things become less amicable.

In a note titled "Moving forward" that was shared with employees and posted publicly by Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Suzman revealed that the Gateses have reached an agreement in which Melinda will step down if, after two years, either she or Bill decides they can no longer work together.

"They have repeatedly made clear their joint commitment and expectation to remain long-term partners and co-chairs," Suzman wrote. "However, as an additional step, they have agreed that if after two years either one of them decides that they cannot continue to work together, Melinda will resign as co-chair and trustee. In such a case, Melinda would receive personal resources from Bill for her philanthropic work. These resources would be completely separate from the foundation's endowment, which would not be affected."

Upon announcing their surprise divorce to the world on May 3, Bill, 65, and Melinda, 56, said they would continue to work together at the foundation they started in 2000, despite feeling like they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Suzman said that in the time since their split, he, Bill and Melinda have been "exploring potential changes to the foundation's governance and decision-making."

Among those changes are the former couple's two-year agreement, as well as the decision to expand the number of trustees, as they are currently the only two following the resignation of Warren Buffett last month.

Bill and Melinda also plan to contribute an additional $15 million to the foundation's endowment, which will bring its total endowment to about $65 billion, Suzman said.

He also praised both Bill and Melinda, writing that they have been "true to their word and remained fully engaged in all aspects of the foundation's work" since their split, and remain "excited and optimistic" about its future.

In a statement, Melinda said she was "deeply proud" of the foundation's accomplishments over the last 20 years, and that she remains "fully committed as co-chair to its work."

"Our vision for the foundation has grown over time, but it has always been focused on addressing inequity and expanding opportunity for the world's poorest people," Bill said in a statement of his own. "These new resources and the evolution of the foundation's governance will sustain this ambitious mission and vital work for years to come."

The Gateses announced their divorce in early May after 27 years of marriage and three children. In the months since, The New York Times reported that Bill had previously "developed a reputation for questionable conduct" in workplace settings, and for having made advances on colleagues — behavior he denied. His associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were also widely reported.