Bill Gates Arrives in New York City Ahead of Daughter Jennifer's Wedding to Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates is ready to watch his daughter walk down the aisle.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder, 65, was seen arriving in New York City on Thursday ahead of daughter Jennifer's wedding to Nayel Nassar this weekend.

Bill was photographed smiling as he stepped off a helicopter alongside family members.

His arrival came one day after Jennifer and mom Melinda French Gates were seen stepping out together.

"They kicked off the celebrations yesterday in N.Y.C.," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Jennifer was with her family and friends yesterday and Nayel with his."

"They both seem very excited about their wedding week," the source added. "It will be a big wedding."

Melinda has also taken an active role in helping Jennifer get ready for her special day — including throwing her an "incredibly special" party last month to celebrate her daughter's exciting new chapter.



"Jennifer is very close with her mom," the source told PEOPLE. "Melinda is a huge part of the wedding preparations."

Jennifer, who is currently an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, announced her engagement in January 2020.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," Jennifer captioned her social media post, as she recounted the surprise proposal, which took place over a romantic ski trip.

"I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now," Nasser, a professional equestrian who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, wrote in his own post. "Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!"

Jennifer Gates Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: Nayel Nassar/Instagram

Bill and Melinda announced their separation in May. Court documents filed by Melinda at the time called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

The former couple went on to finalize their divorce in August.

Since her parents' split, Jennifer has continued to share kind words about both her mother and father.

While spending time with her father in May, Jennifer shared a smiling photo of the pair. "Nothing better than quality time with family members," she wrote.