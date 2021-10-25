Bikers Raise Thousands to Help Boy Who Suffered Severe Head Injury from Lawn Mower Accident

At least 300 bikers and hundreds others gathered on Saturday and raised at least $5,000 for Alex Hook's recovery

A Wisconsin community is banding together to help a 6-year-old boy recover after he was struck in the head by a piece of metal while playing outside last month.

On Saturday, at least 300 bikers and hundreds of others came out to support Alex Hook at a riding event through Kenosha County, CBS affiliate WDJT reported.

Dubbed "Alex's Ride," hundreds of participants rode through the community while making stops at local restaurants and bars for raffles and silent auctions to raise money for Alex's recovery, according to the outlet.

The event raised at least $5,000 for the young boy, organizer Justin Guerrero told the TV station.

"I wanted to find a way to help out and this is the best way I know is bringing the motorcycle community together and especially for kids," Guerrero told WDJT. "We, as you can see, we roll out."

Alex, a first-grade student, was at recess on Sept. 10 when a landscaper working nearby ran over a piece of rebar with a lawnmower, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his family's behalf. The piece of metal — typically used to reinforce concrete and masonry structures — hit Alex in the back of the head, the fundraiser stated.

Alex's aunt and godmother, Michelle Koertgen, told ABC affiliate WISN that Alex was found on the ground bleeding and having seizures. He was later flown to Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where he underwent an emergency brain surgery to treat a fractured skull and brain bleeding, the outlet reported.

Alex remained in a medically induced coma for several days until doctors were able to successfully wean him off sedatives and a breathing tube, according to the GoFundMe, which has raised over $185,000 so far.

An update that was posted on Oct. 17 stated that Alex temporarily returned home "with half of his skull missing, a walker, and a wheelchair," but was waiting for implant surgery to take place in mid-November.

"We're trying to get readjusted to a new way of life at home and are doing daily therapies provided by his therapist in the hospital," the page reads. "Alex will start formal outpatient physical therapy this week in addition to other doctor appointments."

Due to the long road that Alex has in front of him, the community was quick to gather and show their support on Saturday, WDJT reported.

At one point, the bikers paused their ride to give Alex and his brother their own bike vests, according to the outlet.

"Just being in the playground and something tragic like that happens, it's terrible," event attendee Kim Rose told WDJT. "To come together, people that don't even know the family is unbelievable."

Mark Rogers, the owner of Bender's Bar and Grill, which served as one of the stops on the ride, said he "would love to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries because it does affect a lot of things in life."

Alex's family, who previously expressed their gratitude for the community on the GoFundMe, said they were incredibly blown away by the support they've received recently.

"My family couldn't have gotten through the emotional part of this without everyone's support, and certainly the financial part of this is a huge help to my sister and her whole family," Koertgen told WDJT.

Another event to support Alex in his recovery is scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Italian American Society of Kenosha from 3 to 11 p.m., according to the outlet.