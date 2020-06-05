Beyoncé, Lady Gaga Among Commencement Speakers Joining Obamas for YouTube’s Graduation Spectacle

"Dear Class of 2020" includes more than 70 famous faces — and Katy Perry will lead the ceremonial tassel turn!

YouTube knows that graduating from home isn’t exactly how the Class of 2020 thought they’d wrap their careers as students — and with that in mind, they’ve brought together some of the biggest names in music, movies, sports and politics to celebrate.

The platform is hosting a virtual commencement for seniors called “Dear Class of 2020” on Sunday, which will span more than four hours and feature over 70 celebrities, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to the Obamas, from Dwyane Wade and Tom Brady to the casts of Schitt’s Creek and Euphoria.

YouTube said the event will “center around the timely themes of hope, resilience and camaraderie, especially given the recent social justice movement.”

To kick off the event, Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic will team up for a performance of “Pomp and Circumstance,” which will then lead into remarks from Alicia Keys.

After viewers hear from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé will take the stage for an address of her own — and following her will be remarks from Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates.

Once it’s time, Katy Perry will lead the ceremonial tassel turn.

The cast of Schitt’s Creek, meanwhile, will perform a musical tribute to teachers, while several high school bands and college students will team up to play “Nothing Holding Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

Other stars set to perform include BTS, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Maluma, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion.

YouTube stars like Emma Chamberlain and Liza Koshy will also be on hand, as will 25 members of the Class of 2020, who will deliver a speech they wrote together to their fellow graduates.