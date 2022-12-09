Best Friends Since 5th Grade Give Birth on the Same Day: 'Our Girls Will Share the Same Relationship'

Kelcey Harris and Dezhana Stallworth thought their daughters would be born weeks apart, but fate had other plans

By
Published on December 9, 2022 05:34 PM

They started as friends in the 5th grade, and now, two women in southern California will have another kind of forever bond: their daughters share the same exact birthday.

Kelcey Harris and Dezhana Stallworth both gave birth to baby girls on Sunday, according to ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

The timing just happened to work out.

Harris was originally due on Nov. 14, but didn't go into labor until nearly three weeks later, on Dec. 3, the outlet reported. Coincidentally, Stallworth had a cesarean section scheduled for the next day.

In the end, both women welcomed their bundles of joy just hours apart.

Harris told KABC that they're both excited for what the future holds.

"This is going to be cool," she told the outlet through tears. "Her kids that she has now are like my babies now and I know that it's going to be the same with our girls."

Meanwhile, Stallworth said she looked forward to passing the gift of lifelong friendship on to their children.

"Our girls will share the same relationship we have, but from birth," Stallworth said.

"It's just going to be the cutest," added Harris.

