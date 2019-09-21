Here Are the Most Powerful Images (So Far) from the Climate Strikes Happening Around the World

New York City
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, helped to organize the global strike — called the Youth Climate Strike — to demand urgent action on climate change.
Thunberg, from Sweden, participated in New York City on Friday, Sept. 20, the first day of the week-long protest.
New York City
Tens of thousands of high school students in more than 800 places participated on Friday, according to USA Today.
New York City
The protests were organized in the lead up to world leaders meeting at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, Sept. 23.
Stuttgart, Germany
The protests were born from Thunberg’s initial demonstrations in August 2018, where she organized walk-out protests with her classmates to protest against Sweden’s inaction on climate change. She walked out of her classes every day for three weeks.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Thunberg later continued her strike every Friday, posting about the walk-outs on social media and encouraging other students around the world to participate in order to motivate lawmakers. Her #FridaysForFuture went viral. This week, youth followed her lead around the globe, including in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Hong Kong
This later sparked similar protests around the world, including the United Kingdom, where nearly 10,000 students skipped school to protest in February, according to The Guardian.
Washington D.C.
“This is not the time and place for dreams — this is the time to wake up. This is the moment in history we need to be wide awake,” Thunberg said on Wednesday, Sept. 18, addressing the growing climate risk.
Washington D.C.
“This is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced; you cannot solve a crisis without treating it as one,” Thunberg added on Wednesday, Sept. 18. “Stop telling people that everything will be fine. As it looks now, everything won’t be fine.”
London
Thousands of protesters came out to participate in the demonstrations in London, CBS News reported.
London
According to CBS News, climate change has been making Great Britain more wet during the winter.
Santiago, Chile
Thousands of companies have vowed to bring attention to the climate strikes by using ad space or banners on their websites.
Cape Town, South Africa
People march from District Six to Parliament during the Global Climate strike in Cape Town, South Africa.
Bangkok, Thailand
Environmental activists participate in the global protest in Bangkok.