Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

• “Hey, I see a lot of fine ladies in here. You know I’m a free man, right, ladies? You wanna dance with a pimp?”

– Kevin Federline, at a Chicago concert the day after learning wife Britney Spears had filed for divorce

• “I am not justifying my behavior. It was wrong … I just did what I did and I feel terrible.”

– Denise Richards, on tossing a photographer’s laptop off a balcony, to Access Hollywood

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

• “If it were me I would’ve thrown the photographers over the edge – they got lucky.”

– Richards’s Blonde and Blonder costar Pam Anderson, on her Web site

• “I’ve had a good year. But if I come out with another Batman & Robin, they’ll take my toys away pretty fast.”

– George Clooney, to Esquire

• “P. Diddy … would like to be the next James Bond. In fact, he’s already changed his name again to ‘Double-O-Diddy.'”

– David Letterman

• “I wish my husband could read my mind for the four seconds we have sex!”

– Heroes star Greg Grunberg, explaining the types of comments he’s gotten since his character, a mind-reading cop, used his powers to satisfy his wife, to Conan O’Brien

• “According to (the tabloids) I’ve dated possibly more people than anyone could ever date in a lifetime. Like, my mom said, ‘If all of the men that they’ve said you dated are true, you’d be dead by now.'”

– Lindsay Lohan, to Jay Leno

• “It was no reflection on what our relationship was like when we were engaged.”

– Emilio Estevez, on his role as former fiancée Demi Moore’s abused husband in his latest film Bobby, to Oprah Winfrey