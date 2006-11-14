Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

• “Hey, I see a lot of fine ladies in here. You know I’m a free man, right, ladies? You wanna dance with a pimp?”
Kevin Federline, at a Chicago concert the day after learning wife Britney Spears had filed for divorce

• “I am not justifying my behavior. It was wrong … I just did what I did and I feel terrible.”
Denise Richards, on tossing a photographer’s laptop off a balcony, to Access Hollywood

• “If it were me I would’ve thrown the photographers over the edge – they got lucky.”
– Richards’s Blonde and Blonder costar Pam Anderson, on her Web site

• “I’ve had a good year. But if I come out with another Batman & Robin, they’ll take my toys away pretty fast.”
George Clooney, to Esquire

• “P. Diddy … would like to be the next James Bond. In fact, he’s already changed his name again to ‘Double-O-Diddy.'”
David Letterman

• “I wish my husband could read my mind for the four seconds we have sex!”
Heroes star Greg Grunberg, explaining the types of comments he’s gotten since his character, a mind-reading cop, used his powers to satisfy his wife, to Conan O’Brien

• “According to (the tabloids) I’ve dated possibly more people than anyone could ever date in a lifetime. Like, my mom said, ‘If all of the men that they’ve said you dated are true, you’d be dead by now.'”
Lindsay Lohan, to Jay Leno

• “It was no reflection on what our relationship was like when we were engaged.”
Emilio Estevez, on his role as former fiancée Demi Moore’s abused husband in his latest film Bobby, to Oprah Winfrey

• “I would like to clear up that I never, ever, ever had a tantrum outside a bar, screaming ‘I am a famous actress.'”
Sienna Miller, addressing reports that she had an outburst outside a Pittsburgh bar, to Entertainment Weekly

