Best Celeb Quotes of the Week
• “Hey, I see a lot of fine ladies in here. You know I’m a free man, right, ladies? You wanna dance with a pimp?”
– Kevin Federline, at a Chicago concert the day after learning wife Britney Spears had filed for divorce
• “I am not justifying my behavior. It was wrong … I just did what I did and I feel terrible.”
– Denise Richards, on tossing a photographer’s laptop off a balcony, to Access Hollywood
• “If it were me I would’ve thrown the photographers over the edge – they got lucky.”
– Richards’s Blonde and Blonder costar Pam Anderson, on her Web site
• “I’ve had a good year. But if I come out with another Batman & Robin, they’ll take my toys away pretty fast.”
– George Clooney, to Esquire
• “P. Diddy … would like to be the next James Bond. In fact, he’s already changed his name again to ‘Double-O-Diddy.'”
– David Letterman
• “I wish my husband could read my mind for the four seconds we have sex!”
– Heroes star Greg Grunberg, explaining the types of comments he’s gotten since his character, a mind-reading cop, used his powers to satisfy his wife, to Conan O’Brien
• “According to (the tabloids) I’ve dated possibly more people than anyone could ever date in a lifetime. Like, my mom said, ‘If all of the men that they’ve said you dated are true, you’d be dead by now.'”
– Lindsay Lohan, to Jay Leno
• “It was no reflection on what our relationship was like when we were engaged.”
– Emilio Estevez, on his role as former fiancée Demi Moore’s abused husband in his latest film Bobby, to Oprah Winfrey
• “I would like to clear up that I never, ever, ever had a tantrum outside a bar, screaming ‘I am a famous actress.'”
– Sienna Miller, addressing reports that she had an outburst outside a Pittsburgh bar, to Entertainment Weekly