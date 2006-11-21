Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

Sacha Baron Cohen copes with Borat being public-enemy No. 1. Plus, more from Pam Anderson and other stars

• “I’ve been in a bizarre situation, where a country has declared me as its No. 1 enemy. It’s inherently a comic situation.”

– Sacha Baron Cohen, on Kazakhstan’s not-so-favorable reaction to his character Borat, to Rolling Stone

• “You’ve got this Sacha Cohen upstart and he threatens to knock us off our powerful comedy-rock pedestal – not that he rocks, but just that he comedies.”

– Tenacious D star Jack Black, on his film’s major competition, to Entertainment Weekly

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

• “We would never ever hire these people. We will never work with them because it goes against everything we believe in.”

– Brad Pitt, adamantly defending bodyguards accused of starting a brawl and spewing racial slurs at a local Indian school, to India’s NDTV

• “I assume that the ‘surprise’ they are referring to is that I’m not on the cover.”

– Stephen Colbert, on being named one of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Surprises in the annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, on The Colbert Report

• “I am happy again because I can have a family and David has another mother. He can now grow knowing that he has another mother in Malawi.”

– Yohane Banda, the newly remarried father of the child Madonna is trying to adopt, to Reuters

• “If I was a gold-digger, I would have a lot of money in my bank account. I’d be worth millions and millions.”

– Heather Mills, denying she married Paul McCartney for his money, to Extra

• “I actually bought her a laptop as a wrap gift and said, ‘Don’t throw this at anybody.’ “

– Pam Anderson, on her present to costar Denise Richards after her on-set laptop-throwing incident, to PEOPLE

• “Eva Longoria is angrily denying rumors that she will be playing Beyoncé’s lesbian lover in a movie. So no one knows if the movie is real or just a dream I had.”

– Conan O’Brien

• “He’s one of my closest friends and he’s someone very important in my life. He’s been always so good to me. He has a huge heart, she’s a wonderful woman and I just wish them happiness forever.”

– Penelope Cruz, wishing ex Tom Cruise and new wife Katie Holmes well, to Ellen DeGeneres